Case dismissed against Utah woman accused of locking up her elderly woman

According to charging documents, Stevens' mother wandered into a Sandy auto dealership in May looking for help. The woman, who was wearing only a bathrobe, told an employee she had been chased out of her home after an argument with her daughter, whom she feared might hurt her.

Officers found three cashier's checks in the elderly woman's purse — each made out to Stevens — for an amount totaling more than $126,000. The checks had been drawn from the alleged victim's savings account.

The woman told police she didn't know what the checks were for and had not given her daughter permission to take the money, charges state.

She said she had moved in with her daughter in January because she was suffering from dementia and her health was in decline. Stevens claimed she took the money so that her mother could qualify for Medicaid, charges state.

Stevens also told police she did not want her mother returned home and that they had argued because her mother would not say she appreciated her daughter's support or care.

Charges state that police had previously warned Stevens not to chain the doors of her residence shut to prevent her mother from leaving while Stevens was out.

Calls to attorneys in the case were not immediately returned.