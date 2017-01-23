Social media tips credited for arrest of suspect in fatal Ogden shooting

Ogden police are crediting tips generated by social media and news organizations for the arrest of a suspect in a fatal Sunday shooting.

Police Lt. Danielle Croyle said detectives obtained search warrants for several locations and finally located the suspect, 18-year-old Thomas "T.J." Lovato, on foot just after midnight Monday near 21st Street and Washington Boulevard.

After questioning by detectives, Lovato was booked into the Weber County jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder. He was being held without bail.

Lovato is accused of having shot and killed 32-year-old Ernest Pepe Martinez just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of SNS Quick Shop at 110 Patterson Avenue.