Hunt on for 2 gunmen in shooting of Taylorsville gas station clerk

A gas station clerk was in critical condition Monday after being shot multiple times during a holdup in Taylorsville.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said the two male suspects were Latinos, believed in their late-teens, wearing black hooded sweatshirts; one of the suspects also wore green pajama shorts and slippers.

The pair entered the store about 4:10 a.m., demanded and received cigaretts and an undisclosed amount of cash. At the end of the robbery, for undetermined reasons, one or both of the suspects shot the 21-year-old male clerk.

The clerk was in critical condition, but Hansen said doctors reported they had stabilized the victim prior to taking him into surgery.