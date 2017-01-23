Quantcast
Hunt on for 2 gunmen in shooting of Taylorsville gas station clerk

A gas station clerk was in critical condition Monday after being shot multiple times during a holdup in Taylorsville.

Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen said the two male suspects were Latinos, believed in their late-teens, wearing black hooded sweatshirts; one of the suspects also wore green pajama shorts and slippers.

The pair entered the store about 4:10 a.m., demanded and received cigaretts and an undisclosed amount of cash. At the end of the robbery, for undetermined reasons, one or both of the suspects shot the 21-year-old male clerk.

The clerk was in critical condition, but Hansen said doctors reported they had stabilized the victim prior to taking him into surgery.

UPD said the robbery suspects were not the same two young men arrested an hour later in Salt Lake City after a brief chase and foot pursuit in connection with a carjacking case.

Anyone with information on the Taylorsville robbery is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.

