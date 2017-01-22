Ogden police ask for information on fatal shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in Ogden, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Ogden police officers responding to a report of shots fired at 12:44 a.m. found the victim in the parking lot of SNS Quick Shop at 110 Patterson Ave., according to a news release. The man had been shot and died at the scene; the suspect fled.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 801-629-8497 or email detectives@ogdencity.com

