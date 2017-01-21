Quantcast
Girl shot outside West Valley City mall

First Published
A girl is in fair condition after West Valley Police say she was shot in a parking lot at the Valley Fair Mall about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police described the incident as a "possible gang related shooting," adding they were investigating. A tweet from the police department said the victim is a "juvenile female," but did not specify her age.

The mall remained open after the shooting, police said.

The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story when more information is available.

 

