Girl shot outside West Valley City mall

NOW: very large crime scene, officers searching the parking lot of Costco, which is around 100 yards from where shooting happened @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/7Io6tJnKDX — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) January 22, 2017

A girl is in fair condition after West Valley Police say she was shot in a parking lot at the Valley Fair Mall about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police described the incident as a "possible gang related shooting," adding they were investigating. A tweet from the police department said the victim is a "juvenile female," but did not specify her age.

Investigating possible gang related shooting in Valley Fair Mall parking lot. 1 juvenile female shot, fair condition pic.twitter.com/nhqJ7lJ2C1 — WVC Police (@WVCPD) January 22, 2017

The mall remained open after the shooting, police said.

