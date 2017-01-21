Colorado homicide suspect arrested in Utah after chase

Panguitch • Utah authorities have apprehended a Colorado homicide suspect following a chase that began in one county and ended in another.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says the 27-year-old was arrested Friday after a chase that began in Piute County and that ended after officers in Garfield County used spike strips to deflate all four tires of the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office says the chase began when a Piute County deputy tried to stop the vehicle, which had been driving at 104 mph.

The Sheriff's Office for Colorado's Arapahoe County had obtained an arrest warrant for the driver in the Dec. 29 shooting death of a 36-year-old man found fatally wounded in an Englewood parking lot.