Texas counselor, students plead guilty in Utah dinosaur fossil theft case

Four people from Texas charged with tampering with and theft of dinosaur bones in May 2015 from Bureau of Land Management lands in Wayne County have resolved their cases with pleas in abeyance.

A counselor and others from McLennan Community College, a Waco-based school that sends students to Utah for summer geology field trips, had visited the Mars Desert Research Station and the Burpee dinosaur quarry, about 10 miles northwest of Hanksville.

On the weekend of May 23, 2015, the 53-year-old counselor and others associated with a McLennan field trip, including students, removed fossils and took them back to Texas, according to the BLM.