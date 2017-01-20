Judge strikes conflict of interest statement from Jeremy Johnson case

A federal judge on Friday struck from the record in the Jeremy Johnson case a statement that claimed that another judge had advised an attorney not to disclose a possible conflict of interest when she was appointed to represent the now-imprisoned St. George businessman.
U.S. District Judge David Nuffer, who presided over Johnson's trial last year, said Johnson's current attorneys had not followed proper procedures when they filed the statement and ignored a previous ruling that struck down their motion to hold a hearing on the matter.
Attorneys Karra Porter and Mary Corporon filed the statement because they said no transcript or recording was available of a meeting in September 2015 between attorneys Rebecca and Greg Skordas and U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Warner, who handpicked the wife and husband legal team to be Johnson's court-appointed attorneys.