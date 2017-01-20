Judge’s ruling suggests BYU police are subject to Utah’s record laws

Courts » Decision grants The Tribune a hearing seeking emails.

A state court judge on Friday denied a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by The Salt Lake Tribune that seeks to force the police at Brigham Young University to hand over emails. BYU has argued the police force is not a government agency for the purposes of Utah's records law.

The issue involves how BYU has treated students who claim they were victims of sexual assault. The Tribune is seeking to force a hearing with the State Records Committee over records held by BYU police.

Tribune reporter Matthew Piper wants to see emails between BYU police and the university's Honor Code and Title IX offices. Before Piper can go before the records committee, the lawsuit still must be resolved either through further trial court proceedings or an appeal by the records committee or BYU.