Judge rules BYU police are subject to Utah’s record laws

The ruling from 3rd District Judge Laura Scott applies only to those records in the possession of the BYU Police Department. Other departments of the university, which is privately-owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, would not be subject to public record requests.

A representative of BYU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case began when Piper, citing the Utah Government Records Management and Access Act (GRAMA), filed his records request with BYU police.

The request sought police reports containing the term "honor code," copies of GRAMA requests the BYU Honor Code and Title IX offices sent the police department, and the emails between the police force and the Honor Code and Title IX offices.

The police department, though it has claimed it is not a public agency, has long provided police reports upon request. BYU police provided Piper the "honor code" police reports and the GRAMA requests, but declined to provide emails.

Piper appealed to the State Records Committee, but it refused to consider the case. The committee said BYU police do not meet the definition of a public agency. The Tribune filed a lawsuit challenging that assertion. Attorneys for BYU intervened in the case and sided with the Records Committee.

In her ruling, Scott analyzed both the wording of GRAMA and the Utah Public Safety Code, which defines who qualifies as police in the state.

No one disputed that BYU police officers have the same powers as other police in Utah and are regulated the same way, Scott wrote. Neither GRAMA nor the Public Safety Code provide any exceptions for police at private universities.

"BYUPD is functionally equivalent to every other police department in Utah, all of which are subject to GRAMA," Scott wrote.

The GRAMA statutes say the records laws apply to government agencies "funded or established by a governmental entity to carry out the public's business."

In a hearing before Scott in November, lawyers argued over the definition of the word "established." Did BYU establish its police force or did the state establish it by providing the officers law enforcement certification?

But Scott ruled that "established" has too many definitions for her to view the word in isolation. Instead, Scott wrote, she viewed the word in the context of GRAMA and the Public Safety Code, which make police forces government agencies subject to records requests.

Tribune attorney Michael O'Brien called Scott's opinion thoughtful.

"The judge is right," O'Brien said in a statement, "It makes no sense to allow BYUPD to exercise police power and yet not be subject to one of the primary methods of ensuring accountability to those exercising a public function — GRAMA. This is an important decision for transparency and open government."

Scott's ruling came a day after Utah County filed a lawsuit against the State Records Committee and The Tribune.

The county's lawsuit is an appeal of the records committee's December order for the county to provide the newspaper a complete copy of a report about a sheriff's deputy who took a Provo police rape report to the BYU Honor Code Office. Utah County has already released a redacted copy of the report, but says the redacted portions discuss allegations which were not sustained and private information about the deputy, both of which have protections under GRAMA.

The records committee had found that even if the allegations against a police officer were unsustained — as they were in the deputy's case — public access outweighs restrictions because of the "need for the public to have confidence in the actions of police officers."

