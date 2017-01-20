Utah law officials target mail, package theft

A federal mail theft charge carries a possible prison term of up to five years and a $250,000 fine.

That's what Misti Louise Stewart, 32, Ogden, risked when she allegedly stole three packages from porches. She had been spotted following a letter carrier's truck and stealing packages after they were delivered.

Stewart was arrested and now faces three mail theft charges, which say the alleged crimes netted her a learn-to-play-a-guitar DVD, bedding and two cat litter boxes.

But Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder warned that mail and package thefts, often made to support drug habits, are serious business and many thieves target items that can be used to steal identities.

"The repercussions of this devastate lives," Winder said.

Jared Bingham, local head of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said steps can be taken to lessen the likelihood of theft: Don't let mail or packages sit outside overnight, put deliveries on hold when on vacation and have packages delivered to a neighbor or an office instead of an empty home. He asked that neighbors be on the look out and report suspicious activity.

David Larson is one of two Postal Service attorneys cross-deputized by Huber to work in his office to prosecute mail and package thefts. He said that as commerce has shifted online and more packages are now delivered to home, thefts, too, have risen.

But Bingham also said the vast majority of mail and packages are delivered safely.

