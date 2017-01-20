Utah universities to track student sexual misconduct across campuses, boost campus surveys

Under Title IX, a federal law that bars sex discrimination on campus, universities must swiftly respond to and resolve complaints of sexual violence and provide services to potential student victims. But every school implements that requirement differently. And David Buhler, commissioner of higher education, said the new board policy is meant to act as a statewide "umbrella" to bring institutions together to share best practices.

The plan requires institutions to train faculty, staff and students about policies, prevention strategies and resources available. It also calls for campus surveys every two years, meant to assess the prevalence of sexual assault and perceptions about campus services.

In October, the University of Utah released the results of its first survey, which showed that more than half of students who responded didn't know where to report a sexual assault or where to get help and support on campus.

Westminster College, a private college exempt from the new policy, is conducting a similar survey this semester.

"We have schools already doing various surveys," Landward said. "Why not collaborate with the schools and see if we come up with a set of uniform questions and see what the climate looks like across the system as a whole?"

Along with Brigham Young University, the U. and Westminster are currently being investigated by federal officials for their handling of sexual assault complaints.

Utah State University is developing its survey, one way it is responding to concerns raised in July when The Salt Lake Tribune reported that four women — who did not know one another — separately reported to Logan police in 2015 that former Aggies linebacker Torrey Green sexually assaulted them.

Three of the women were USU students and say they informed the school. It does not appear that the school disciplined the football player, but the story prompted officials to conduct an internal investigation that resulted in eight recommendations.

Prosecutors began re-examining the cases after The Tribune's story was published and later charged Green in seven alleged assaults between November 2013 and November 2015. He is currently being held in Cache County Jail and his preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 29-31.

Additionally, USU is developing an agreement with local law enforcement regarding how and when police officers communicate with school officials about students.

Under the new policy adopted Friday, the board will assist all universities in developing such agreements to allow school officials and police "to share information, coordinate investigations and otherwise collaborate to protect students' safety."

The board also will provide opportunities for Title IX officers to meet with each other, at least annually, to "coordinate efforts, review changes to the law, identify best practices, review the institutions' policies and practices and provide opportunities for consultation," the policy states.

The board also will provide training opportunities for these individuals, along with those who serve on conduct disciplinary boards.

Last year, the board approved a policy outlining minimum standards for the student disciplinary process — guaranteeing students the right to an attorney or adviser who may make opening statements at formal hearings, and stipulating that colleges and universities can levy sanctions even if an accused student refuses to participate in the disciplinary proceeding.

The board will be convening Title IX coordinators from across the state in the next month or so to discuss the new policy.