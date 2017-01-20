‘Kill Trump’ spray-painted onto Salt Lake City storefront; police investigating

Salt Lake City police are investigating after someone spray-painted the words "Kill Trump" in large letters on the windows of an empty store on Main Street.

The vandalism occurred late Thursday night or early Friday at about 260 S. Main St., said police spokesman Detective Richard Chipping.

"Officers responded to investigate and document," Chipping said Friday, adding that there were no immediate suspects.

He said it was "entirely possible" that police could at some point turn the case over to federal authorities.