Crowd unanimously asks Utah Board of Education to repeal student-athlete transfer rule

McDaniel's comments were directed toward the Utah Board of Education, which held a hearing Thursday to receive feedback on a new board policy that loosens the school- and team-transfer restrictions on high school athletes.

The rule, which compels the Utah High School Activities Association, or UHSAA, to revise its internal bylaws, is widely opposed by the education community, which sees it as an unprecedented and unwelcome intrusion into the governance of high school sports.

"We are counting on you to help us where we need help," McDaniel told the board. "We ask you to stop chasing hats."

The board heard about two hours of testimony, all in opposition to the rule, which allows subvarsity athletes to transfer at will, and which permits varsity athletes to transfer at any time if they also switch sports.

To continue competing in the same varsity sport, the board's policy requires the UHSAA to permit a transfer if a students family relocates — or if death, divorce or bullying necessitate a move to a new school.

Speakers — most of them school administrators, athletic directors or parents of student-athletes — said the rule would cause a spike in inappropriate recruiting, disrupt education with rampant transfers and create athletic dynasties at popular campuses.

Ryan Judd, a basketball coach at Waterford School, said the rule would encourage students to be selfish, and to listen to any coach or administrator who promises rewards for joining a team.

"In my mind," he said, "that's detrimental to our student-athletes."

Critics also questioned why the board was compelled to overrule the UHSAA's internal process, which sees changes made by a board composed of school representatives and ratified by member schools.

The board's policy, which takes effect next year, would prohibit any public school from joining the UHSAA unless the association amends its policies to align with the board's guidelines.

"Because you can," Juab School District board member Dale Whitlock said, "doesn't mean it's right."

Board members did not discuss the policy after public comment concluded. But clarifying questions by board member Carol Barlow-Lear and closing remarks by board Chairman Mark Huntsman suggested an interest in exploring collaborative options with the UHSAA.

The board approved the policy in December by a 9-5 vote; three of the supporting voters remain on the board after new members were sworn in this month.

UHSAA representatives told school board members they would welcome an opportunity to work together to resolve perceived issues with the association's rules.