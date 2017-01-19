Utah woman sent to prison for DUI crash that killed infant

The women were not wearing seatbelts, according to police, and the child was not in a car seat. Charging documents allege that Fuller was driving McClellan and her child home, and that both women had been drinking alcohol. Fuller had also taken Citalpram, Alprazolam and Ambien, according to charges.

Fuller drove off the road and crashed her car on Oakmont Lane near 800 North at about 4 a.m., according to Provo police.

"McClellan suffered facial lacerations, skull fractures and broken facial bones," prosecutors wrote in charging documents. "The infant suffered massive head trauma, neck and spinal cord trauma and broken bones in her skull, neck and ribs."

The child died about four hours after the crash at Primary Children's Hospital, according to police.

McClellan initially told investigating officers that her baby had been in a car seat and that she "didn't know who was driving," according to charges. Once she learned that her baby had died, the woman allegedly admitted that she knew Fuller was drunk when she got in the car and that the baby was not properly restrained. A man who knew McClellan later told police that he had offered her a ride home in a vehicle with a child car seat, but she refused, according to charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Fuller's blood-alcohol content was 0.233, nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

McClellan is expected in court next Tuesday for an arraignment.

