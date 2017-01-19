Utah woman sent to prison for DUI crash that killed infant

A Utah County woman was sent to prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to driving drunk and hitting a tree — a crash which resulted in the death a 4-month-old passenger.
Chelsea Fuller, 29, pleaded guilty in 4th District Court to third-degree felony counts of automobile homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Judge James Brady immediately sentenced the woman to prison on Wednesday, according to court records, ordering her to serve two consecutive zero-to-five-year terms behind bars.
The mother of the deceased child, 38-year-old Susanne McClellan, is accused of holding her infant in her arms in the backseat of the car during the crash. She is charged with class A negligent homicide and third-degree felony obstructing justice in connection with the Aug. 4 crash that killed 4-month-old Brylee McClellan.