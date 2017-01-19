Ute Tribe member charged with murder in federal court

A member of the Ute Indian Tribe has been charged with shooting and killing a man in August.

Trent Sowsonicut, 27, of Ft. Duchesne, Uintah County, was charged in Salt Lake City's U.S. District Court on Wednesday with murder in the second degree on the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation, and use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Sowsonicut shot and killed 28-year-old LeRoy Murray in a home in Randlett on Aug. 13 "with malice aforethought," according to the indictment returned by a federal grand jury Wednesday night and information released by FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker last year.