Armed carjacking suspect crashes into sheriff’s deputy

An American Fork man suspected of using a BB gun to steal a car before crashing into a deputy's truck while fleeing police is in the Utah County jail following his Wednesday arrest, police say.

The 20-year-old man approached a customer at a 7-Eleven parking lot in American Fork around noon, took out a gun and demanded the keys to the customer's sedan, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers from several different agencies searched for the man in the area before a sheriff's deputy spotted the stolen car and attempted to stop it.

. The suspect eventually hit another deputy's truck, an impact that disabled both the truck and the stolen car. Neither driver was injured by the impact.