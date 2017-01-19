Orem man charged in federal machine-gun converter case

Ogden • An Orem man is facing federal charges accusing him of making machine-gun converter devices for AR 15-style rifles.

The Standard-Examiner reports (http://bit.ly/2jscAaO) that the felony indictment against 47-year-old Scott Ray Bishop was unsealed Wednesday.

He's charged with two counts of illegally possessing and dealing the converters from 2013 through 2016.

Bishop has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer Spencer Rice did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms says Bishop could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge if convicted.

A trial date was set for March 27.