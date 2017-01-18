Utah man plants bomb threat in plane bathroom, authorities say

According the affidavit, Korth told authorities upon landing that he was suffering from a panic attack.

Speaking without an attorney present, Korth told investigators that he was taking prescribed drugs for a number of medical issues and that he had a number of past convictions "that resulted from him dating and using drugs with a 'stripper,' " the affidavit said.

"I won't say I wrote the threat, but I won't say I didn't," Korth told authorities, before admitting to writing the threat on a piece of paper he found in a seat, according to the affidavit.

The FBI says Korth then hid the note in a toilet seat cover dispenser in one of the plane's bathrooms before alerting flight attendants to the note.

"Korth stated he was trying to get help for his problems and that it was an impulsive act with no thought process behind it," authorities wrote.

Korth was charged with maliciously conveying false information. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. Korth made his initial appearance on the charge in U.S. District Court in Denver.

As a minor in 2012, Korth was named a Youth Good Samaritan Hero by the American Red Cross of Utah after he synced an elaborate Christmas light display with music, which became a holiday attraction.

Korth's latest charge follows criminal activity that included drug and weapons convictions in Salt Lake County in recent years, according to court records. He was on probation for some of those convictions, the records show.

Salt Lake City-based attorney Greg Skordas has represented Korth.

"He will always be my client," Skordas said Wednesday night. "I really love the kid. I don't know what is going on in his head."

The Salt Lake Tribune wasn't immediately able to determine whether Korth had an attorney in the latest case.

