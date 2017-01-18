Ex-Utah County real estate guru Koerber faces new Ponzi charges in $100M case

A federal grand jury on Wednesday handed up a new indictment of former Utah County investment guru Rick Koerber, charging him with 18 fraud-related counts.
The new allegations come nearly eight years after Koerber first faced charges in federal court, saying he operated a Ponzi scheme that took in about $100 million before the real estate market crashed and his companies were insolvent, though the indictment says the companies were never profitable.
The grand jury included charges of wire fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and fraud in sale or offering of securities.
Koerber ran a series of entities grouped around his Franklin Squires Cos. and Founders Capital, through which he taught a real estate investment strategy called "equity milling" and took in about $100 million in investments by telling potential investors they could earn 2 percent to 5 percent per month.