Ex-Utah County real estate guru Koerber faces new Ponzi charges in $100M case

Wednesday's indictment says Koerber used about $50 million of investor moneys to repay other investors to make the operation appear profitable.

In addition, he allegedly used some of the funds for personal expenses, including $850,000 to buy restaurants, more than $1 million to buy luxury cars, about $5 million to finance a movie and about $425,000 to mint coins. Koerber also used investor funds for adoptions and to have his teeth fixed, the new indictment alleges.

Koerber originally was indicted on three counts in May 2009, with 19 additional charges added in a second indictment that November. Prosecutors sought a third indictment after U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups tossed a key piece of evidence from the first two.

Then, in 2014, Waddoups dismissed the 18 remaining charges, citing "questionable ethical conduct" and a "pattern of neglect" by government prosecutors in a ruling that left no room for new charges.

Government prosecutors advanced the case to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which sent the case back for review. Then, last year, Waddoups withdrew from the case and it was assigned to Judge Jill Parrish.

Parrish ruled in August that, while the original case was dismissed, it could be refiled. The new indictment has been assigned to Judge Dee Benson.

"In reinitiating this prosecution, the United States brings a case that the community deserves to have determined on its merits," U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said Wednesday. "Our intent is to press this matter to such a resolution. We seek a speedy public trial, without undue delay, where a jury of his peers can fairly assess the evidence against the defendant."

tharvey@sltrib.com