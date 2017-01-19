BYU president defends new hires in school’s sexual-assault overhaul

In an email sent to the group's leader Wednesday, Worthen said "sexual assault cannot and will not be tolerated at BYU" and noted the school's additional hiring of former NCIS agent Marcus Williams as its deputy Title IX coordinator.

But Hailey Allen, who had written to Worthen Tuesday on behalf of about 30 people, told The Salt Lake Tribune that his response has not resolved their concerns. She wants a face-to-face meeting with the president.

"We hope to discuss topics more in-depth, such as interviewing techniques and purposes," Allen said. "We hope to set a specific time and date to begin working more directly with BYU to assist them in making their campus safe for all."

Under Title IX, a federal law that bars sex discrimination on campus, universities must swiftly respond to and resolve complaints of sexual violence and provide services to potential student victims. In October, BYU announced an overhaul of how it responds to sexual assault complaints, saying it planned to follow 23 recommendations put forth by an internal advisory council.

Allen and others said they were concerned that Turley and Leavitt had no prior experience in similar positions, calling for them to undergo Title IX and other specific training, work with outside experts and face evaluations by an internal advisory council.

Worthen did not agree to those specific requests.

"Our Title IX coordinator and victim advocate are participating in professional training these next two weeks, where they are collaborating and discussing important issues with their peers across the country," he wrote. "That ongoing training will continue in the future."

Before being named the new Title IX coordinator, Turley was manager of the university's Women's Services and Resources. Leavitt worked as a psychologist in the university's student counseling center.

Worthen noted Williams "is well trained in responding to sexual-assault issues. The Department of Defense has made multiple changes to adopt a trauma-informed and victim-centered approach to sexual assault investigations."

Williams' LinkedIn page states that he earned a degree in international politics at BYU.

Allen said Williams "looks like a very wise choice," but added that the group wants to know who will be meeting with students who report sexual assaults to the school to "ensure that they are properly trained and willing to support" victims.

The university drew scrutiny in April, when then-student Madi Barney called for BYU to stop investigating students who report sexual assaults for possible Honor Code violations in their own conduct. The Honor Code at BYU, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, forbids alcohol and coffee, restricts contact between male and female students, imposes a strict dress code and bans expressions of romantic affection between people of the same gender.

The university has not yet approved such an amnesty policy but says it has adopted that practice. Among other changes, it has physically separated its Title IX and Honor Code offices. Allen has said BYU's Honor Code Office investigated her and placed her on probation after she was sexually abused.

BYU is one of three Utah colleges — including University of Utah and Westminster College — currently being investigated by federal officials for its handling of sexual assault complaints.

Worthen said in his response to Allen that he is committed to making the campus safe.

"Sexual assault is an abhorrent offense that violates sacred doctrines — such as moral agency, the sanctity of the body and the sacred nature of marriage and sexual intimacy — that are central to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ," he said. "We will not cease to work on the issue until our campus is safe for all."

