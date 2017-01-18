Quantcast
Man shot woman at Midvale apartment during argument over money exchanged for sex

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago

A man who shot and wounded a woman at a Midvale apartment on Tuesday did so after the two arranged to meet through an online escort ad, Unified police said Wednesday.

The 53-year-old South Carolina man and the 35-year-old woman made "an agreement for sex," but during "the exchange of services" an argument ensued where the man demanded his money back, police said.

When the woman refused to return his money, the man produced a firearm and there was a physical altercation between the man, the woman and the woman's boyfriend, police said.

Multiple shots were fired, with one bullet striking the woman in the side and another hitting the man's finger. The man then pistol-whipped the woman's boyfriend and fled the apartment, police said.

A witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man run to a semi-truck without a trailer that had a logo printed on the door.

The shooting occurred at Springs of Country Woods Apartments, 927 E. Wellspring Road (about 6850 South), at about 2:30 p.m.

The man was stopped by police about four minutes later at 7200 South and 900 East. He surrendered without incident and a firearm was found inside the truck, police said.

He was treated at a hospital, then booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm and sex solicitation.

Following surgery, the woman remained in serious condition at a hospital on Wednesday.

The investigation of "other involved persons and crimes" is continuing, police said.

In addition to the woman and her boyfriend, another adult male and a 5-month-old infant were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.

