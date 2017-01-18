Man shot woman at Midvale apartment during argument over money exchanged for sex

A man who shot and wounded a woman at a Midvale apartment on Tuesday did so after the two arranged to meet through an online escort ad, Unified police said Wednesday.

The 53-year-old South Carolina man and the 35-year-old woman made "an agreement for sex," but during "the exchange of services" an argument ensued where the man demanded his money back, police said.

When the woman refused to return his money, the man produced a firearm and there was a physical altercation between the man, the woman and the woman's boyfriend, police said.

Multiple shots were fired, with one bullet striking the woman in the side and another hitting the man's finger. The man then pistol-whipped the woman's boyfriend and fled the apartment, police said.