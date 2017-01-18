Judge to decide whether Utah woman accused of leaving newborn in trash should continue receiving training to restore competency

A judge has ruled that a Kearns woman accused of abandoning her newborn daughter in a trash can in 2014 is mentally incompetent and will remain so into the foreseeable future.

Alicia Englert's attorneys argued during a hearing earlier this month that the 25-year-old woman has a low IQ and that any additional efforts to restore her competency would be in vain, and likely unconstitutional.

But prosecutors claim it is too soon to give up on making Englert competent to stand trial.

Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills ruled Tuesday that Englert is unrestorable.

Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Robert Parrish said Wednesday he plans to file a motion that gives the judge other options, including treatment from a private therapist or experts not associated with the Utah Department of Human Services and the Utah State Hospital.