Weeks before trial, Swallow seeks recusal of judge, citing pattern of bias

Swallow's attorney, Scott C. Williams, also wrote that a recent ruling directing the arrest of a witness — Kirk Torgensen, a former chief criminal division deputy in the Utah Attorney General's Office — to ensure he would testify at trial, raises additional cause for concern.

The motion asks Hruby-Mills to recuse herself, or refer Swallow's petition to a reviewing judge for consideration in keeping with court rules.

It wasn't immediately clear how or when the court would respond.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office will respond to Swallow's motion as it always does: In court.

"We continue to trust in the process and focus upon going forward with the trial," he said.

Swallow's 16-day trial on public corruption-related charges is scheduled to begin Feb. 7.

The former GOP officeholder has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanors, including counts of bribery, accepting prohibited gifts, evidence tampering, obstruction of justice and pattern of unlawful activity.

If convicted, Swallows faces a prison term of up to 30 years.

