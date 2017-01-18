Weeks before trial, Swallow seeks recusal of judge, citing pattern of bias

Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow is asking the state judge presiding over his public corruption trial to recuse herself from a February trial, saying she has shown repeated bias against him in court.
Third District Court Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills' rulings, including refusing to hold evidentiary hearings on defense motions and failing to examine the extent of an alleged breach of Swallow's protected emails, are among the reasons for her bias, court papers filed late Tuesday said.
Hruby-Mills has also placed a great emphasis on keeping a strict trial schedule rather than protecting Swallow's due process rights, the motion says.