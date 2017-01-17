Rocky Mountain Power offers $5,000 reward for information on copper thieves in southern Utah

Crime » La Sal disruption knocked out power for nearly 1,000 customers last month.

Rocky Mountain Power is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of thieves who stole copper at a substation in La Sal last month and caused nearly a thousand residents in the area to lose power.

On Dec. 28, the thieves took about 100 feet of copper wiring from the substation, causing a power outage for 988 people in San Juan and Grand counties for more than four hours, according to a news release from the utility company.

"People who try to steal copper from high voltage equipment put themselves and others in danger," said Joseph Krempasky, Rocky Mountain Power substations manager, in the release. "The damage is expensive to repair, and it is extremely problematic for those who lose their power in the middle of the winter."