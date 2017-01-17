Quantcast
Rocky Mountain Power offers $5,000 reward for information on copper thieves in southern Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Crime » La Sal disruption knocked out power for nearly 1,000 customers last month.
Rocky Mountain Power is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of thieves who stole copper at a substation in La Sal last month and caused nearly a thousand residents in the area to lose power.

On Dec. 28, the thieves took about 100 feet of copper wiring from the substation, causing a power outage for 988 people in San Juan and Grand counties for more than four hours, according to a news release from the utility company.

"People who try to steal copper from high voltage equipment put themselves and others in danger," said Joseph Krempasky, Rocky Mountain Power substations manager, in the release. "The damage is expensive to repair, and it is extremely problematic for those who lose their power in the middle of the winter."

After a person had cut through a fence and removed the wiring, the release said, crews shut down the substation to prevent more damage, repair equipment and avoid the risk of being injured.

These types of thefts can damage the electrical system, the release said, putting crews at risk and causing outages. Rocky Mountain Power implies in the release that such thefts can be barriers to minimizing rate increases.

Rocky Mountain Power asks anyone with information related to the La Sal incident to report it to the San Juan County sheriff's office at 435-587-2237.

The release also asked people who see suspicious activity around power lines or electrical equipment to call 911; it cautioned them to not confront the people involved in suspicious activity.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

