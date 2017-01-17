Utah school board to hear feedback on new transfer rules for high school athletes

Thursday's meeting is scheduled to last two hours, with 20 minutes alloted to representatives from the Utah High School Activities Association, which requested the hearing, and the remaining time open for public comment.

"Individuals from the public will be given two to three minutes each, depending on how many there are," school board spokeswoman Emilie Wheeler said.

Most Utah high schools are members of the activities association, known as UHSAA, which traditionally prohibits school transfers after eligibility has been established at a school, unless a student receives a waiver.

The school board's new rules, approved in December, circumvent UHSAA's internal policies by prohibiting public schools from joining an activities associations that restricts athlete transfers beyond the board's guidelines.

UHSAA executive director Rob Cuff said the association is concerned about the specifics of the board's policy, as well as the intrusion of the state school board into extra-curricular activities.

"Our schools have been against this transfer rule, and would want the opportunity to still have local control," he said. "We're a member-driven association. Let's let our member schools decide how they want to deal with playing rules."

The school board policy was approved in a 9-5 vote. But six of the board members who voted in favor of the policy were replaced by new board members last week.

