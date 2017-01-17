Federal inmates in Utah and nationwide hope for commutations before Obama’s term ends

"Whatever your belief is about punishment, you have to ask what is the goal of more punishment at this point," said Jeff Corey, a Salt Lake City attorney who represented Fridlefison for free in his clemency bid.

Corey is disappointed that Fridleifson's commutation request was rejected and he is concerned that some inmates might get overlooked in the rush to deal with all the pending petitions.

"There are a lot of good candidates," he said.

Article II, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution grants executive clemency power to the president. Only federal criminal offenses are eligible for a presidential pardon, commutation of sentence, reprieve or remission of a fine or restitution.

All requests for executive clemency for federal offenses are directed to the Office of the Pardon Attorney for investigation and preparation of the Department of Justice's recommendation to the president.

In 2014, the Justice Department announced an initiative to encourage qualified federal inmates to petition to have their sentences commuted by the president. Under the initiative, the department prioritizes clemency applications from inmates who meet all of the following factors:

• They are currently serving a federal sentence in prison and, by operation of law, likely would have received a substantially lower sentence if convicted of the same offenses today;

• They are nonviolent, low-level offenders without significant ties to large-scale criminal organizations, gangs or cartels;

• They have served at least 10 years of their sentence;

• They do not have a significant criminal history;

• They have demonstrated good conduct in prison; and

• They have no history of violence prior to or during their current term of imprisonment.

As of Dec. 31, Obama had commuted the sentences of 1,176 individuals and granted 148 pardons, according to statistics from the Office of the Pardon Attorney.

On Tuesday, he issued 209 more commutations, including one inmate convicted in Utah. He also issued 64 pardons, which included one prisoner convicted in Utah.

During his two terms as president, Obama has granted clemency to a total of 14 people convicted in federal court in Utah, according to the Office of the Pardon Attorney.