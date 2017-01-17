Woman injured in Midvale shooting

Crime » Police arrest a man; the victim is expected to survive.

Midvale • Unified police are investigating a Midvale shooting Tuesday that injured a woman, allegedly at the hands of a male acquaintance.

The episode occurred a few minutes after 2:30 p.m. at the Springs of Country Woods Apartments, 927 E. Wellspring Road (about 6850 South), said Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke, when an argument between the two "escalated."

A 35-year-old woman was in serious condition at a hospital after being shot in the side, Lohrke said, and the man, who had been driving a Swift semi, was in custody after a traffic stop at 7200 South and 900 East, about four minutes after a witness called in the shooting.