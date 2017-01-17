Quantcast
Woman injured in Midvale shooting

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Crime » Police arrest a man; the victim is expected to survive.
Midvale • Unified police are investigating a Midvale shooting Tuesday that injured a woman, allegedly at the hands of a male acquaintance.

The episode occurred a few minutes after 2:30 p.m. at the Springs of Country Woods Apartments, 927 E. Wellspring Road (about 6850 South), said Unified police Lt. Brian Lohrke, when an argument between the two "escalated."

A 35-year-old woman was in serious condition at a hospital after being shot in the side, Lohrke said, and the man, who had been driving a Swift semi, was in custody after a traffic stop at 7200 South and 900 East, about four minutes after a witness called in the shooting.

The man had a laceration on his finger, according to Lohrke, but was otherwise uninjured.

Police do not believe there were other suspects, and at least one person who may have heard the shooting is cooperating with police.

tfrandsen@sltrib.com

 

