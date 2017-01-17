Obama reduces Utah man’s life term to 20 years

An Ogden man serving a life sentence for distribution of methamphetamine was among the 209 federal prisoners granted commutations Tuesday by President Barack Obama.

In addition, the president granted pardons to 64 others, including an Orem woman who was convicted three decades ago of fraudulent issuance of money orders and making a false statement in a loan application.

The prison term of Kim Davis Beckstrom, who was sentenced to a life term for selling a pound of methamphetamine in 2007 to an undercover police officer, was shortened to 20 years. The life sentence was mandatory because of his two prior felony drug convictions.