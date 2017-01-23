Watch: Body cam footage shows 2016 police shooting of Abdi Mohamed outside SLC homeless shelter

Nearly a year after then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed was shot by police, body camera footage of the violent encounter was seen publicly for the first time on Monday.

On Monday morning, the videos were shown inside a 3rd District juvenile courtroom, where a preliminary hearing was held for Mohamed, who was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute. He is accused of assaulting a man with a hollow metal rod after a dispute about a drug purchase the night of Feb. 27, outside a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter.

Third District Judge Julie Lund heard testimony about the alleged crimes Monday before finding there was probable cause for the case to move forward. She will determine at a hearing next month whether Mohamed's case will stay in juvenile court or move to the adult system.

And after the court hearing, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office released the videos to the public — a move that came after denying records requests for months, including efforts by the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah to make the videos public. The ACLU recently won a victory before the State Records Committee, which unanimously approved the release of the video.

The county had said it planned to appeal the committee's decision, but after the footage was shown in public court on Monday, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement that he felt it was the right time to release it. Previously, he had said it was critical for the evidence to remain private because releasing it could affect Mohamed's right to a fair trial.

"My position on public release of videos relating to the Rio Grande officer-involved shooting has never been if, but when," Gill said in a statement. "… We have always said this case presented a very close, nuanced, and complicated balancing act between the statutory rights of the public versus the constitutional rights of the juvenile. We have consistently maintained that we would release all information once we were confident that doing so would not violate the rights of the accused of compromise the integrity of the process."

Surveillance footage from the area was also released:

Mohamed is accused of assaulting a man who had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from him for $1.10 near The Road Home shelter, 210 S. Rio Grande St. (440 West). That man, Kelly McRae, testified on Monday that when he asked Mohamed for a joint, the teen pulled out a pill jar with what he thought were other drugs.

"It wasn't what I was looking for," McRae testified. "… [Mohamed] continued to pester me, saying, 'I want that money. Give me that money.' "

McRae testified that Mohamed appeared to be upset because "I was taking up his time," and Mcrae said he offered Mohamed the metal rod in an attempt to get him to leave. But after following Mohamed to meet with another man, McRae testified that the teen started assaulting him with the metal rod, which has been described as a handle for a mop, rake or a broom.

Salt Lake City police Officers Kory Checketts and Jordan Winegar spotted this assault while in the area investigating a report of a stolen cellphone, they testified Monday.

Their body cam videos depict the two officers run towards the assault scene, yelling "Put it down," "Drop it," and in one instance, "Police!" The video shows the second man notice the officers and walk away from the assault, while Mohamed continued toward McRae.

"He never turned," Checketts testified of Mohemed. "He never acknowledged us."

Winegar testified that Mohamed "kept advancing" on McRae, despite the police officers' commands to stop.

As the officers yelled, McRae can be seen on the video backing up with his hands in the air as Mohamed moves towards him, the broom handle still in hand. As the officers fired their weapons, Mohamed immediately drops to the ground and the metal handle flies from his hands.

"At that point, I stopped the threat using my firearm," Checketts testified, adding that he felt Mohamed could have seriously injured McRae.

Mohamed — who arrived at the courthouse on Monday in a wheelchair — was struck by four bullets, was in a medically induced coma and hospitalized for weeks.