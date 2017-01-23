Body cam footage played in court during hearing for ‘Abdi,’ shot by police during fight outside Salt Lake City homeless shelter

Mohamed is accused of assaulting a man who had asked to buy a marijuana cigarette from him for $1.10 near The Road Home shelter, 210 S. Rio Grande St. (440 West). The teen told the man that he had only methamphetamine, according to charging documents, and insisted that the man turn over his money so Mohamed could find him a joint.

The man refused, he later told police, and instead offered Mohamed the metal rod, which he had found in the trash. This made Mohamed "really mad," the man said, and the teen hit him with the broom handle.

Police Officers Kory Checketts and Jordan Winegar spotted this assault while investigating a report of a stolen cellphone, according to Gill. The two officers ordered the two to drop the weapons, and while the man with the pipe complied and fled, Mohamed did not obey their commands.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill has said that the officers yelled, "Put it down," "Drop it," "Police" multiple times before shots were fired.

As Checketts' body cam footage was played in court on Monday, he can indeed be heard yellings, "Put it down! Put it down! Put it down now!" multiple times before firing his gun.

Mohamed — who arrived at the courthouse on Monday in a wheelchair — was struck by four bullets, was in a medically induced coma and hospitalized for weeks.

The man who was assaulted had large welts and bruises on his arms, court papers say.

Mohamed told KUTV in May that a man had asked him for drugs and became angry when the teen's friends said they didn't have any. Mohamed grabbed a broomstick for protection, he said, after the man pulled out a knife and said, "I'm going to stab you."

Gill has said there was no evidence indicating that the other man had a knife. Police say they found three "twists" of meth in Mohamed's pants, which medics had removed.

Gill has said that his office will seek to have the case moved to the adult system using Utah's Serious Youth Offender statute. The law allows prosecutors to push a case into adult court — and for youths to face the same consequences as if they were an adult — if the juvenile is 16 or 17 and has committed one of several designated felonies. Because Mohamed faces a charge of aggravated robbery and was 17 at the time of the alleged offenses, his case qualifies. In August, Gill found that the two officers — who both fired their weapons, striking Mohamed four times — were legally justified in the shooting.

But a month later, Salt Lake City's Police Civilian Review Board found that the actions of two officers were "not within" policy, according to the board's report.

The Salt Lake Tribune does not generally identify juveniles charged with a crime, but Mohamed's family publicly identified him in the wake of the police shooting.

The shooting sparked an immediate outcry from people gathered near the shelter, who shouted and threw rocks and bottles at the police. The fervor continued in the ensuing months, with protests, demands for the release of body-cam footage and calls for better dialogue between police and the public.

Mohamed's family and the ACLU have asked that the footage be released, but Gill's office has denied the requests, citing an ongoing investigation.

Earlier this month, the State Records Committee unanimously approved the release of body cam video. The records committee also voted to release surveillance footage from two cameras and at least 11 crime scene photos, which had been classified as "protected" by Salt Lake County.