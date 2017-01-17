Spanish Fork man dies after being hit by car while crossing street

A 95-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car while crossing North Main Street at an uncontrolled intersection Monday night, Spanish Fork City police said Tuesday.

Pending notification of next of kin, police haven't identified the elderly man, who they say was crossing the street at the intersection with 700 North, which has no crosswalk.

Authorities say a 26-year-old male driver of a 2006 sedan, who also wasn't named, likely didn't see the pedestrian before striking him around 7 p.m. They don't suspect drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.

The pedestrian was alive and taken by ambulance to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center, where he died. The Spanish Fork City Attorney's Office will review the case for any potential criminal charges, police said.