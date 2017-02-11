Building trust: Activists and Salt Lake City police meet regularly to talk about use of force, other issues

The idea was to have members of the police department listen to these frustrated residents and have these activists listen to the officers. Because, as Brown put it: "It's really hard to hate someone up close."

Former Salt Lake City Councilwoman Deeda Seed, who is among the activists, said community outrage over the February 2016 shooting of Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed "accelerated" talks about the need for better communication. The early gatherings were tense and the meetings continue to be frenetic, but they've built some trust through the structured conversations, something that simply didn't exist before.

"When we're yelling at each other from across the street, we're not being heard," Detective Greg Wilking said. "We're not hearing them. They're not hearing us."

While not completely satisfied, the CAG feels heard and has seen its advice result in some real changes.

Because of activist feedback, the police department added a button on its homepage for users to more easily submit complaints, and several photos of stoic-looking officers on the website have been swapped for photos in which they are smiling, Brown said.

The department also now publishes use-of-force data and statistics on its site, which includes information on age, gender, race and ethnicity of arrestees.

"It's huge to me, because when you work in civil rights, you're constantly told that it's all in your head — that profiling is in your head, that mass incarceration doesn't exist," Scott said. But she believes the data affirms her view.

Though only about 2.7 percent of Salt Lake City's population is black, about 11.7 percent of SLCPD use-of-force cases involve a black resident. Similarly, American Indians account for about 1.3 percent of the population, but account for about 5 percent of use-of-force cases.

White people, a demographic group that includes most Hispanics, make up about 73.4 percent of the population and are involved in about 76.9 percent of use-of-force cases.

Conversely, Asian and Pacific Islander people account for 7.9 percent of the population, but are only involved in 3.6 percent of use-of-force cases.

Police "have noticed" the numbers, Sgt. Brandon Shearer said, and are looking into why the use-of-force rate is so high among black people and Native Americans. He said one factor is that "crimes typically occur in neighborhoods that have a lower socioeconomic status, which a lot of our neighborhoods like that have an overrepresentation of minorities."

He said the department is trying to hire a more diverse police force. They've been working with Scott to focus on diversity in recruitment and new hires.

Issues of race and policing infuriate this aggressive activist.

"I yell at cops. I call them out. I fly to Ferguson, Mo., and yell in their face, you know. I fight hard," Scott said, but CAG meetings aren't a time to "just scream at the police for an hour."

Members of the CAG have their own priorities. Before each meeting, the group chooses a topic from a list of issues and designates an activist to lead the discussion. The department brings in specialists in that area.