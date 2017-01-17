Utah man wounded by Nevada police had crude bomb in vehicle

Ogden • Charges allege that a 30-year-old Utah man who was wounded in a police shootout near the Nevada-Utah state line also had a homemade bomb in his vehicle.

Anthony Christopher Martinez of Ogden has recovered from injuries to face charges of attempted murder and possessing a bomb in the Nov. 17 police shooting following gunfire inside a strip club, a police chase and a crash outside a Nevada casino along Interstate 80.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Martinez also is being investigated in an armed robbery of an Ogden credit union earlier that day.

Charging documents in Elko, Nevada, confirm that police found a crude explosive in Martinez's car.