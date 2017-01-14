Layton police seek man who stole car, left children in parking lot and led officers on 100-mph chase

A 3-year-old and an infant were inside the car, and the children's mother and a male friend were apparently trying to fix something on the car, Bobrowski said.

As Williams got into the car, a short struggle ensued between him and the man fixing the car, as the mother attempted to get her children out, Bobrowski said, but Williams was able to drive away with the children.

"A short time later," the man dropped the children off in the parking lot of a C-A-L Ranch Store a couple of blocks away, at 83 S. Fairfield Road, and continued driving, Bobrowski said. Police planned to set out tire spikes to stop the car, Bobrowski said, but Williams got onto the freeway before police could deploy the spikes.

Police chased the car onto southbound Interstate 15, where Williams picked up speed and was moving at more than 100 mph as he made a "quick" right onto Legacy Parkway, said Bobrowski, at which point law enforcement learned the children had been located safe in the parking lot.

Due to the dangerous speed, Bobrowski said, officers stopped following him at that point, and the chase ended at 3:04 p.m.

Bobrowski said police later discovered that Williams had abandoned a stolen vehicle from Taylorsville near the apartment complex shortly before the officer approached him.

The car he stole Friday is a white Toyota Corolla with Utah license plate X923ZU.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Layton police dispatch at 801-497-8300.

Williams is currently wanted on warrants for allegedly violating his probation in several recent cases involving felony convictions for criminal mischief and receiving a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor convictions for theft and assault, according to court records.

Williams also is wanted in a misdemeanor case filed in November where he was allegedly caught by Salt Lake City police using methamphetamine, according to charges. In that case he is listed by police as being homeless.

