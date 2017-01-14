After another chase, police arrest man suspected of stealing Layton car with children inside

A video released by Layton police shows Williams running toward a Toyota Corolla with two people standing nearby, getting into the driver's seat, and speeding away. A patrol officer is seen pointing what appears to be a weapon at the car as it speeds away.

A 3-year-old and an infant were inside the car, and the children's mother and a male friend were apparently trying to fix something on the car, said Layton police Sgt. Clint Bobrowski.

As Williams got into the car, a short struggle ensued between him and the man fixing the car as the mother attempted to get her children out, Bobrowski said, but Williams drove away with the children.

"A short time later," the man dropped the children off in the parking lot of a C-A-L Ranch Store a couple of blocks away, at 83 S. Fairfield Road, and continued driving, Bobrowski said. Police planned to set out tire spikes to stop the car, Bobrowski said, but Williams got onto the freeway before police could deploy the spikes.

Then on Saturday night, police in West Valley City received a call from a woman who said Williams allegedly offered to buy her car, West Valley City Lt. Robert Hamilton told KUTV.

A pursuit began about 9 p.m.

Hamilton told the station Williams swerved at several officers who were attempting to stop the vehicle, continued driving, and struck a sedan at the intersection with 6200 South in West Jordan. A woman and her two children, including a 7-year-old girl, were inside the vehicle and are in good condition, Hamilton said.

Williams was allegedly driving a pickup truck at the time of the accident.

Police say after causing the accident, Williams exited the car, tried unsuccessfully to carjack another vehicle, and fled on foot before being captured by responding officers.

Williams is wanted on warrants for allegedly violating his probation in several recent cases involving felony convictions for criminal mischief and receiving a stolen vehicle, and misdemeanor convictions for theft and assault, according to court records. He is also wanted in a misdemeanor case filed in November when he was allegedly caught by Salt Lake City police using methamphetamine, according to charges. In that case he is listed by police as being homeless.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

tanderson@sltrib.com