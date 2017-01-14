Iowa murder suspect caught in Utah

DES MOINES, Iowa • Iowa authorities intend to file murder and other charges against a man accused of killing a Des Moines resident who'd been reported missing.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Friday that prosecutors have approved charges of robbery, burglary and first-degree murder against 22-year-old Kyle Jepson, of Des Moines. He's accused of killing Gloria Gary, who was reported missing Jan. 5 and was last seen Jan. 3

Her car was spotted Wednesday in Parowan City, Utah, and again Thursday in Tooele (too-WIHL'-uh) County, Utah. Authorities say Jepson was taken into custody there and will be returned to Iowa.