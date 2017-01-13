Santaquin man indicted in alleged fraud over health care billing

A federal grand jury has indicted a Santaquin man who owned two drug and alcohol treatment centers for allegedly obtaining more than $700,000 by submitting 900 fraudulent health care claims.

Dustin Joseph Long, 29, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance this week in U.S. District Court and was released from custody. He faces six counts of health care fraud and six of wire fraud for the claims made to Humana, a Louisville, Ky., insurance company.

Long was co-owner and operator of Arcadia Recovery Center in Payson and Arcadia Residential Treatment in Bluffdale.

He allegedly emailed lists of services rendered to a third-party biller, CloudMedBilling, co-owned by Long, which submitted the claims to Humana.