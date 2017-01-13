Quantcast
Santaquin man indicted for alleged health care billing fraud

The Salt Lake Tribune
A federal grand jury has indicted a Santaquin man who owned two drug and alcohol treatment centers for allegedly obtaining more than $700,000 by submitting 900 fraudulent health care claims.

Dustin Joseph Long, 29, pleaded not guilty in a court appearance this week in U.S. District Court and was released from custody. He faces six counts of health care fraud and six of wire fraud for the claims made to Humana, a Louisville, Ky., insurance company.

Long was co-owner and operator of Arcadia Recovery Center in Payson and Arcadia Residential Treatment in Bluffdale.

He allegedly emailed lists of services rendered to a third-party biller, CloudMedBilling, co-owned by Long, which submitted the claims to Humana.  

But CloudMedBilling's employees discovered that Long's lists sought reimbursements for services to clients who had earlier been discharged from the treatment centers. Although the billing service notified Long of the problems, he failed to correct any errors or refund Humana, the indictment says.

If convicted, Long faces maximum prison sentences of 10 years and a fine of $250,000 on each health care fraud count and up to 20 years and $250,000 fines on each wire fraud charge.

 

