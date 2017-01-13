Two in custody after car-jacking taxi cab, leading Utah police on chase

A man and woman were in police custody Friday after fleeing from police in a stolen taxi cab and hiding in a warehouse parking lot in West Jordan.

The local U.S. Marshal's Office had tracked a man wanted by Adult Probation & Parole to a motel in West Valley City, said West Jordan police Officer Scott List. At least one officer saw the man, accompanied by a woman, leave the hotel and get in a taxi cab sometime before 11 a.m.

Police followed the cab onto southbound Interstate 15 and called for reinforcement from Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers made a "high-risk" traffic stop, pulling the cab over on the highway, List said. The cab driver was compliant and pulled over, but the male passenger allegedly held an object to the driver's back, told the driver it was a gun and threatened to kill the him.