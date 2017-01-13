Quantcast
Two in custody after car-jacking taxi cab, leading Utah police on chase

A man and woman were in police custody Friday after fleeing from police in a stolen taxi cab and hiding in a warehouse parking lot in West Jordan.

The local U.S. Marshal's Office had tracked a man wanted by Adult Probation & Parole to a motel in West Valley City, said West Jordan police Officer Scott List. At least one officer saw the man, accompanied by a woman, leave the hotel and get in a taxi cab sometime before 11 a.m.

Police followed the cab onto southbound Interstate 15 and called for reinforcement from Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers made a "high-risk" traffic stop, pulling the cab over on the highway, List said. The cab driver was compliant and pulled over, but the male passenger allegedly held an object to the driver's back, told the driver it was a gun and threatened to kill the him.

The cab's driver got out of the vehicle, and the fugitive moved into the driver's seat and exited the highway in the cab at 9000 South.

Police chased the cab onto West Jordan streets, List said, and saw the man blow two tires from hitting curbs. Police backed off when the man's driving became too dangerous as he headed into oncoming traffic.

Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras caught the man heading west on 9000 South past Bangerter Highway, List said, and the man eventually entered a residential neighborhood and, with his female companion, ditched the cab near 8900 South and 3800 West.

Officers found the abandoned cab and tracked the pair through an open fence in a residential yard and over a fence, List said. Law enforcement set up a containment area, called in a UHP helicopter and located the pair hiding behind a semi-trailer in a warehouse parking lot about 9000 South 4000 West.

Police did not find a firearm and believe the man used another object, not a dangerous weapon, to threaten the cab driver.

The two were taken into police custody at scene, List said.

