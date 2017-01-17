There's a big gap between Utah's richest and poorest schools. Lawmaker hopes to close it.

For the second year, Fillmore is sponsoring legislation to create what he calls the "equity pupil unit," which would set aside one-third of new per-pupil state spending for distribution among Utah's lowest-funded school districts.

It would mean smaller funding bumps for districts on the high end of Utah's scale, leveling the playing field over time for schools throughout the state.

"What I'm after here is just a child-centered and -focused education," Fillmore said. "The value of your education doesn't change based on where you live or what model of school you attend."

But critics, including Salt Lake City Democrat Rep. Joel Briscoe, counter that Utah education spending is already the most equalized in the nation. Through a funding formula called the weighted pupil unit, or WPU, public schools receive equal shares of per-student resources from the state's education fund.

The equity pupil unit, Briscoe and others said, would only shift the already meager annual funding increases for Utah schools and exacerbate the real issue with education spending: that the state simply doesn't provide enough resources to educate children.

"There are no rich school districts in Utah compared to national standards," Briscoe said. "We are a grossly underfunded state. We lack the resources to help our kids, teachers and parents do the things that we know will help their children be successful."

Heidi Matthews, president of Utah Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, echoed that view, warning against "solutions that merely equalize what is clearing insufficient funding."

—

Try, try again • Fillmore introduced the concept of the EPU near the end of the 2016 legislative session, with little time for debate and discussion.

But when lawmakers convene their 2017 session later this month, the legislation will have the benefit of months of discussion with school administrators, education advocates and policymakers.

"We've been able to work with him," Michael Anderson, a legislative liaison for Jordan School District, said of Fillmore.

Jordan is among the bottom 10 school districts for the amount of revenue it raises from local property taxes, meaning the district would benefit from equalization.

"The bill in its original form, it didn't help Jordan School District but it did help the lower-funded schools," Anderson said. "We were hoping for a situation where more districts could benefit."

Fillmore noted that school district boundaries are arbitrary, in most cases drawn by lawmakers more than 100 years ago based on geography.