Man and teen charged with murder in gang-related West Valley City shooting death

No court dates were immediately set.

At about 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to the parking lot of a Shopko, 4850 W. 3500 South, and found two wounded men on the ground as about a dozen people scattered, police have said.

Hart, 34, of West Valley City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man — who was shot six times — was taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital, where he underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

At a nearby home where the party originated, officers located a third man who suffered a grazing bullet wound to back.

That man told police that because the party at his home was getting loud, he asked everyone to leave, and he then drove around the area with Hart and several others to make sure the party-goers had all left the area, charges state.

A witness told police that after a gang-related fight broke out at the party, he called David Diaz, whom he called "a superior member of his gang," and reported the fight.

The witness said he then went to the Shopko parking lot to meet David and Martin Diaz, who arrived in a car.

When the van carrying Hart and others pulled up, Martin Diaz asked where they were from, according to the witness. When a male in the van answered, both Martin and David Diaz began shooting, the witness told police, according to charges.

The witness said that as he fled on foot, a male from the van was shooting toward Martin and David Diaz, charges state.

Police found shell casings from three handguns in the store parking lot, charges state.

Martin Diaz is being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $1 million cash-bail.

David Diaz was being held at a youth detention center.

