Utah man sentenced to prison for fatally shaking fiancee’s infant son

A St. George man was sentenced to prison Friday for fatally shaking his fiancee's 4-month-old son more than eight years ago.

Gregory T. Fullerton, 39, was found guilty last month by a 5th District Court jury of first-degree felony child-abuse homicide in the July 2008 death of Nicholas Long.

On Friday, Judge Pamela Heffernan gave Fullerton the maximum sentence by sending him to the Utah State Prison for a term of five-years-to-life.

On July 23, 2008, St. George police received a report of a child not breathing.

Nicholas died after arriving by helicopter at Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City.