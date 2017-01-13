Draper police searching for armed bank robber

Draper police are asking for help from the public to find a man they believe robbed a bank Thursday.

The man robbed the America First Credit Union at 13866 S. Bangerter Parkway about 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from police.

"The suspect approached a teller, displayed a small pistol and demanded money," the release said.

He left the credit union with an undisclosed amount of money and drove away in a white hatchback sedan, that appears similar to a Nissan Versa.

The man is described as a white male, about 45 to 55 years old with a medium to heavy build. He stood between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall and had a gray moustache.