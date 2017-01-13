New York City couple ordered to stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Sundance Film Festival

A New York City couple have been ordered to stand trial in Utah for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during last year's Sundance Film Festival.
Anne Hardcastle, 28, and Michael Taylor, 46, are charged in 3rd District Court with one count each of first-degree felony object rape and first-degree felony forcible sodomy, as well as one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.
An arraignment hearing for the couple is set for March 6.
During a December preliminary hearing, the alleged victim, a 23-year-old Midway woman, testified that she recalled a chance meeting with the couple at a Park City bar the night of Jan. 26, 2016. She remembered that the man bought her tequila shots and a cocktail, that the couple promised her a Sundance Film Festival after-party and brought her to their hotel room. She recalled champagne in the room, followed by some Ecstasy and conversations on the hotel couch.