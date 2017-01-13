The two were with a group of 11 snowboarders who had gone to an area near Mud Lake Flats to enjoy the fresh powder in the backcountry, Wright said.

The group found their buried companion because they saw the tip of his snowboard sticking out of the snow, Wright said. The man was buried face-up under the snow for five to eight minutes, Wright said, and when his friends uncovered him, he was gasping for air.

The second injured boarder was thrown against a tree by the snow slide, breaking both legs, Wright said.

There was no cell service in the area, Wright said, and three of the 11 made it down to a car and called for help from Oakley about 8:15 p.m.

Search and rescue crews went to the area to help the stranded snowboarders, Wright said, and a medical helicopter flew the man with broken legs to the hospital.

The two are "definitely lucky to be alive after this one," Wright said. The one who had been buried was in good condition Friday, and the other was "in good spirits" and scheduled for surgery.

The Utah Avalanche Center had issued their highest warning of "extreme" danger for avalanches in the area Wednesday, Wright said, which he was told means "an avalanche will happen if you're in wrong place at the wrong time."

If people are planning to go out to enjoy the backcountry, Wright asks them to "be smart, check for warnings and take the proper equipment to be safe if you get injured or caught in an avalanche."

The snowboarder who was buried Wednesday had avalanche beacon on him, Wright said, but told police that throughout day it had been malfunctioning, so he shut it off.

