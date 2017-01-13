Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Man shoots woman, then himself, during apparent domestic situation in West Valley City parking lot

By connect
First Published      Updated 7 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (6)

West Valley City • Police said a man is believed to have shot his wife, and then himself, on Friday morning in a parking lot near 4900 West and the south frontage road of SR 201.

Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, said West Valley City police Lt. Jeff Conger.

Witnesses told police that the car the couple were in stopped abruptly in the parking of H&E Equipment, where employees were arriving for work, and that the man got out of the passenger side of the car with a gun, while the woman exited the driver side.

The man walked to the back of the car, shot the woman several times and then shot himself in the head, Conger said.

Police said the man and woman and are both in their late 40s and have same last name.

They are not West Valley City residents and have no connection to the shooting location, police said.

Police have not released their names pending notification of next of kin.

Reports of the shooting came in at about 7:50 a.m., police said.

mnoble@sltrib.com

Twitter: @mnoblenews

 

COMMENTS
POST A COMMENT      ()