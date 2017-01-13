Man shoots woman, then himself, during apparent domestic situation in West Valley City parking lot

West Valley City • Police said a man is believed to have shot his wife, and then himself, on Friday morning in a parking lot near 4900 West and the south frontage road of SR 201.

Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition, said West Valley City police Lt. Jeff Conger.

Witnesses told police that the car the couple were in stopped abruptly in the parking of H&E Equipment, where employees were arriving for work, and that the man got out of the passenger side of the car with a gun, while the woman exited the driver side.