Man fatally shoots woman, then himself, in West Valley City parking lot

Man allegedly shot his spouse before turning gun on self.

West Valley City • Police said a man and his wife have died, hours after he shot her, and then himself, on Friday morning in a parking lot near 4900 West and the south frontage road of SR 201.

Nolan Lee Anderton, 47, and LouAnn Anderton, 48, were taken to a hospital in critical condition following the 7:50 a.m. shooting episode, said West Valley City police Lt. Jeff Conger. About noon, police said both had died.

Witnesses told police that the car the couple was in stopped abruptly in the parking lot of H&E Equipment, where employees were arriving for work, and that the man got out of the passenger side of the car with a gun, while the woman exited the driver side.