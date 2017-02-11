Utah lawmaker-lawyers have dual role: writing laws, fighting laws

To learn more, The Utah Investigative Journalism Project (www.utahinvestigative.org), in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune, gathered records of state and federal court filings for the past five years to provide a deeper look at who these attorneys are representing when they're not on the state clock.

The resulting analysis found that 11 of the 14 practicing lawyers in the Legislature made 585 court appearances, mostly in state court and primarily arguing business-law cases, such as breach of contract. However, the single largest number of cases — 164 — were divorce and annulment disputes. More than 80 percent of them were handled by Sen. Lyle Hillyard, R-Logan, the longest-sitting lawmaker and, until recently, head of the powerful budget committee.

Cases handled by these legislators can, at times, shed light on the occasionally precarious positions they find themselves in between writing laws during the session and fighting over them in court.

Just-retired Rep. Kay McIff, R-Richfield, for example, wrapped up a two-year-long water-rights case and then passed legislation the next session that, among other things, made it easier for water-rights lawyers to collect legal fees in those kinds of disputes. There also was the case of Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, who represented a company tied into Utah's controversial business-opportunity call-center industry at the same time he was virtually a lone voice in the Legislature defending then-Attorney General John Swallow, who, among other things, was accused of a pay-to-play relationship with the so-called "biz-op" industry.

—

Switching hats • Rep. Brian King, minority leader in the House, enjoys his law practice, consisting mostly of representing desperate clients in federal court who have been denied insurance benefits.

In 2012, however, the Salt Lake City Democrat squared off in state court against the Utah attorney general's office as he represented optometrist Paul Paxman against accusations of fraudulently billing nearly $40,000. The doctor was even alleged to have bilked the Public Employees Health Plan of more than $9,701. The doctor pleaded guilty in November 2012 and avoided jail time by being allowed to continue to work so he could pay back ill-gotten gains, which he did in full last year.

King didn't believe that the case put him in an awkward position because of his elective post.

"It's your client and you're doing the best you can for them and the assistant A.G. is doing what they can; it's sort of the nature of the business," King said. "Everybody recognizes that we wear different hats at different times, doing different things."

Their legal practices also make for some other interesting attorney-client relationships among lawyer-legislators.

Rep. V. Lowry Snow, R-St. George, is a founding partner of Snow, Jensen & Reece and specializes in business and real-estate law. But he has appeared several times in municipal justice courts on cases outside his usual wheelhouse. In 2012, he represented the son of the former director of the Five County Association of Governments in Santa Clara City's justice court on lewdness and disorderly conduct charges. In 2014, he defended the son of Alan Crooks — Attorney General Sean Reyes' campaign manager — in the Washington County Justice Court in a traffic case. Court dockets show the charge was a misdemeanor, but that the accident resulted in "death/serious injury."

Snow said both cases were billed like any other, and that he's known Crooks long before Reyes became attorney general.

"Alan has been a client of ours for the past 10 years," Snow said. "He used to live in St. George."

Rep. LaVar Christensen, R-Draper, champions family values on Capitol Hill and in private practice also finds time for family. He has represented his nephew's real-estate interests in an ongoing contract dispute over developments on Draper's Traverse Mountain communities that has raged since 2009. He also defended his nephew when he tussled with an Alpine police officer in 2012, helping to get an assault-on-an-officer charge dropped in exchange for a plea of no contest to a traffic violation and disorderly conduct.

Christensen would not comment on the cases involving family members, responding instead via email about his practice in general: "I continually dedicate and offer extensive legal help for needy individuals and at no charge. I have done so for many years. As a state legislator, I conscientiously avoid any conflict."