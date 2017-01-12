Utah police warn of ‘sextortion’ scam

Over the past few days, Logan police have been called to investigate several incidents of "sextortion," where people have been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

The scam occurs when a person is contacted by someone on a social media or dating web site, and the stranger offers to engage in sexual behavior via a web or phone camera, according to information posted Thursday on the Logan Police Department's Facebook page.

The victim is then talked into engaging in similar sexual behavior.

Afterward, the victim is told their sexual behavior was recorded and will be posted on social media for family and friends to view. The stranger will then offer to withhold the video if the victim is willing to pay money, police said.